Things the Bible Doesn’t Tell You About the Christmas Story, The Best Books I Read in 2022, and More Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Things the Bible Doesn’t Tell You About The Christmas Story [Video and Podcast] – The Catholic Gentleman
“The Best Books I Read in 2022” – The Catholic World Report
Eucharistic Miracles of Lourdes – Blessed Carlo Acutis Podcast via Highway to Heaven
A Mirror of Christmas – The Happily Married Couple – Larry Peterson at Catholic Stand
What’s the Tradition of the Christmas “Oplatki” Wafer? – Get Fed™
God Alone is Above Her – Mary O’Regan at Mary’s Blog
The Religious Origins of the Greeting “Merry Christmas!” – Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia
Praying for the Souls This Christmas – Susan Tassone at Spirit Daily Blog
Winter Cherries and the Gift of Christmas – John Cuddeback, Ph.D., at Life Craft
1 Out of 4 Countries Used Force to Impede Religious Practice During Pandemic – Zenit
Mueller on That Flag - Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment
Want More Happy New Year Links? Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
