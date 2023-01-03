Support the register

Things the Bible Doesn’t Tell You About the Christmas Story, The Best Books I Read in 2022, and More Links!

Things the Bible Doesn’t Tell You About The Christmas Story [Video and Podcast] – The Catholic Gentleman

“The Best Books I Read in 2022” – The Catholic World Report

Eucharistic Miracles of Lourdes – Blessed Carlo Acutis Podcast via Highway to Heaven

A Mirror of Christmas – The Happily Married Couple – Larry Peterson at Catholic Stand

What’s the Tradition of the Christmas “Oplatki” Wafer? – Get Fed™

God Alone is Above Her – Mary O’Regan at Mary’s Blog

The Religious Origins of the Greeting “Merry Christmas!” – Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia

Praying for the Souls This Christmas – Susan Tassone at Spirit Daily Blog

Winter Cherries and the Gift of Christmas – John Cuddeback, Ph.D., at Life Craft

1 Out of 4 Countries Used Force to Impede Religious Practice During Pandemic – Zenit

Mueller on That Flag - Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment

Want More Happy New Year Links? Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

