Is This 1300-Year-Old Hymn the Oldest English Hymn, ‘The House of Christmas,’ and More Great Links!

Is This 1300-Year-Old Hymn the Oldest English Hymn? – George Ryan at uCatholic

“The House of Christmas” – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Word & Song Blog

‘Silent Night’ Put Town on Map; Chapel Memorializing Carol Draws Tourists – Ann Augherton at Our Sunday Visitor

Tabernacle of Stone that Sheltered the Savior – Mary O’Regan at Mary’s Blog

Was Saint Nicholas a Real Person? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

This Christmas ... Reconcile with Your Neighbor – George Calleja at Catholic365

Eight Conditions of Prayer – Kristen Van Uden at Catholic Exchange

Hail Mary, Conceived Without Sin – Tim Staples at Catholic Answers Magazine

The Roots of Woke: The Devil and Bella Dodd – Joseph Serwach at Crisis Magazine

December 25 is the Historical Birthday of Christ: Mary and Tradition – Taylor Marshall, Ph.D., at Canterbury Tales Blog

