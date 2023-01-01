Support the register

Is This 1300-Year-Old Hymn the Oldest English Hymn, ‘The House of Christmas,’ and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Old English York Minster England Architecture Photo
Old English York Minster England Architecture Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Jim Brewin from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Is This 1300-Year-Old Hymn the Oldest English Hymn? – George Ryan at uCatholic

“The House of Christmas” – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Word & Song Blog

‘Silent Night’ Put Town on Map; Chapel Memorializing Carol Draws Tourists – Ann Augherton at Our Sunday Visitor

Tabernacle of Stone that Sheltered the Savior – Mary O’Regan at Mary’s Blog

Was Saint Nicholas a Real Person? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

This Christmas ... Reconcile with Your Neighbor – George Calleja at Catholic365

Eight Conditions of Prayer – Kristen Van Uden at Catholic Exchange

Hail Mary, Conceived Without Sin – Tim Staples at Catholic Answers Magazine

The Roots of Woke: The Devil and Bella Dodd – Joseph Serwach at Crisis Magazine

December 25 is the Historical Birthday of Christ: Mary and Tradition – Taylor Marshall, Ph.D., at Canterbury Tales Blog

Links for Your Soul!– Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

