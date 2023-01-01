Is This 1300-Year-Old Hymn the Oldest English Hymn, ‘The House of Christmas,’ and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Is This 1300-Year-Old Hymn the Oldest English Hymn? – George Ryan at uCatholic
“The House of Christmas” – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Word & Song Blog
‘Silent Night’ Put Town on Map; Chapel Memorializing Carol Draws Tourists – Ann Augherton at Our Sunday Visitor
Tabernacle of Stone that Sheltered the Savior – Mary O’Regan at Mary’s Blog
Was Saint Nicholas a Real Person? – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
This Christmas ... Reconcile with Your Neighbor – George Calleja at Catholic365
Eight Conditions of Prayer – Kristen Van Uden at Catholic Exchange
Hail Mary, Conceived Without Sin – Tim Staples at Catholic Answers Magazine
The Roots of Woke: The Devil and Bella Dodd – Joseph Serwach at Crisis Magazine
December 25 is the Historical Birthday of Christ: Mary and Tradition – Taylor Marshall, Ph.D., at Canterbury Tales Blog
Links for Your Soul!– Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
- Keywords:
- The Best in Catholic Blogging