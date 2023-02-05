Support the register

The Insufficiency of Jordan Peterson, From CBN Producer to Catholic Convert, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The Insufficiency of Jordan Peterson – Matt Soldano at Crisis Magazine

From CBN Producer to Catholic Convert – Andrea Garrett at The Coming Home Network

The Death of a Pope – Sydney Sadowski at Catholic Stand

Spiritual Assault Weapons (podcast) – A Talk by Father Ermatinger at Padre Pio Press

The Beautiful Symbolism of the Wedding Veil – Marzena Devoud at Aleteia

“Never Give Up” ~ A Review of Pelayo: King of Asturias by James Fitzhenry – Gloria Romanorum

The Weirdness of Mary’s Motherhood – Father Samuel Keyes at Catholic Answers Magazine

Embrace Rituals – Joannie Watson at Integrated Catholic Life™

The Gadfly Letter Apostolate – Father Jerry J. Pokorsky at The Catholic World Report

A Convert’s Journey to Fixing Bad Catholic Music (video and podcast) – The Catholic Gentleman

Robert Cardinal McElroy’s Road to Nowhere – Stephen P. White at The Catholic Thing

