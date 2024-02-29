Support the register

Remembering the Humility of Pope Benedict XVI, What Will You Leave Behind to Follow Jesus, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Pope Benedict XVI
Pope Benedict XVI (photo: Francesco Nigro / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Remembering the Humility of Pope Benedict XVI - Roland Millare, S.T.D., at Crisis Magazine

What Will You Leave Behind To Follow Jesus? - Luke Brown at CatholicLink

The Powerful Witness of Eucharistic Spiritual Fathers - Constance T. Hull at Catholic Exchange

The Divine Continuum of Repentance and Forgiveness - Deacon Greg Lambert at Catholic Stand

Want to Go to Confession, But It’s Been a Long Time? - Theresa Civantos Barber at Aleteia

A New Video of Sarum Vespers and Compline - Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Medieval Roman Antics - Eamonn Clark, S.T.L., at Christian Renaissance Movement

The Catholic Way: Lessons from an Imperial Family - R. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at Denver Catholic

Are Catholic Colleges Catholic? - Brad Miner at The Catholic Thing

Catholic Convert Says Same-Sex Attracted People Need to Hear ‘The Hard Truth’ - Catholic Vote via Complicit Clergy

Having a Medieval Peasant Mentality – Full Sheen Ahead

What 'Fiducia Supplicans' Declares about Papal Power - Ed. Condon at The Pillar

Correctio Filialis and Staying on Course - A Treasure To Be Shared

Go to BIG PULPIT the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content – Tito Edwards at BIG PULPIT

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on Xtwitter - Tito Edwards

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – EWTN Poland via BigPulpit.com

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

