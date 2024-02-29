Remembering the Humility of Pope Benedict XVI, What Will You Leave Behind to Follow Jesus, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Remembering the Humility of Pope Benedict XVI - Roland Millare, S.T.D., at Crisis Magazine

What Will You Leave Behind To Follow Jesus? - Luke Brown at CatholicLink

The Powerful Witness of Eucharistic Spiritual Fathers - Constance T. Hull at Catholic Exchange

The Divine Continuum of Repentance and Forgiveness - Deacon Greg Lambert at Catholic Stand

Want to Go to Confession, But It’s Been a Long Time? - Theresa Civantos Barber at Aleteia

A New Video of Sarum Vespers and Compline - Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Medieval Roman Antics - Eamonn Clark, S.T.L., at Christian Renaissance Movement

The Catholic Way: Lessons from an Imperial Family - R. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at Denver Catholic

Are Catholic Colleges Catholic? - Brad Miner at The Catholic Thing

Catholic Convert Says Same-Sex Attracted People Need to Hear ‘The Hard Truth’ - Catholic Vote via Complicit Clergy

Having a Medieval Peasant Mentality – Full Sheen Ahead

What 'Fiducia Supplicans' Declares about Papal Power - Ed. Condon at The Pillar

Correctio Filialis and Staying on Course - A Treasure To Be Shared

