Remembering the Humility of Pope Benedict XVI, What Will You Leave Behind to Follow Jesus, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Remembering the Humility of Pope Benedict XVI - Roland Millare, S.T.D., at Crisis Magazine
What Will You Leave Behind To Follow Jesus? - Luke Brown at CatholicLink
The Powerful Witness of Eucharistic Spiritual Fathers - Constance T. Hull at Catholic Exchange
The Divine Continuum of Repentance and Forgiveness - Deacon Greg Lambert at Catholic Stand
Want to Go to Confession, But It’s Been a Long Time? - Theresa Civantos Barber at Aleteia
A New Video of Sarum Vespers and Compline - Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
Medieval Roman Antics - Eamonn Clark, S.T.L., at Christian Renaissance Movement
The Catholic Way: Lessons from an Imperial Family - R. Jared Staudt, Ph.D., at Denver Catholic
Are Catholic Colleges Catholic? - Brad Miner at The Catholic Thing
Catholic Convert Says Same-Sex Attracted People Need to Hear ‘The Hard Truth’ - Catholic Vote via Complicit Clergy
Having a Medieval Peasant Mentality – Full Sheen Ahead
What 'Fiducia Supplicans' Declares about Papal Power - Ed. Condon at The Pillar
Correctio Filialis and Staying on Course - A Treasure To Be Shared
