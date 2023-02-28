Support the register

Exorcist Responds to Sensationalized Russell Crowe Exorcism Film on Father Amorth, Ash Wednesday Breaks All the Rules of Modern ChurchThink, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Sacred Face of Jesus Crucifix Photo
Exorcist Responds to Sensationalized Russell Crowe Exorcism Film on Father Amorth – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

Ash Wednesday Breaks All the Rules of Modern ChurchThink – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission Blog

How to Make a Good Confession – Simply Catholic

Why Inviting Someone to Mass Isn’t Strange – Tom Hoopes at Aleteia

Become a Channel of Grace as a Carmelite Priest – Father Alexander Ezechukwu, OCD, at Catholic365

We Are God’s Treasure – Diana Ragsdale at Catholic Stand

A Prayer of Saint Thomas Aquinas – Integrated Catholic Life™

Is Baptism Necessary for Salvation? – John Kubasak at Catholic Stand

Uh Oh – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts

Quo Vadis Traditionalists? - Father Dwight Longenecker

Tension Under the Vatican Big Top – Christopher R. Altieri at The Catholic World Report

RIP: Priest Encouraged Rolling Joint in Mass, Claimed God was Atheist – InfoVaticana via Catholic Conclave

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

