Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-feb-1-2023-hidf1qwa

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

A Lesson on Total Abandonment to God’s Will, Bishops’ Eucharistic Revival Doomed Without Faith-Filled Mass, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Abandon Railway Photo
Abandon Railway Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Peter H from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Total Abandonment to God’s Will – Lesson One – Matthew Leonard

Father Illo: Bishops’ Eucharistic Revival Doomed Without Faith-Filled Mass – California Catholic Daily

Immaculate Reception – Guy McClung, PhD, JD, at Catholic Stand

Why My Kids are in the Front Rows at Mass – Micah Murphy at Thy Geekdom Come

Forgiving God – Steve Greco at Catholic Stand

A Message from Purgatory – Padre Pio Press

Bad Procrastinator? Try Praying to Saint Expedite! – George Ryan at uCatholic

Why Some Pro-Lifers Think ‘Free Birth’ Should be the Next Policy Goal – Michelle La Rosa at The Pillar

Benedict XVI’s New Book Vindicates John Paul II (video) – David L. Gray

Post-War Catholicism in the United States - Julian Kwasniewski at One Peter 5

Pope to Order of Malta: After Divisions, Time for Concord – Alessandro de Carolis at Vatican News

Co-opting of Autism – Greg Cook at Crisis Magazine

How Do You Argue with Extreme Fringe Catholics that the Novus Ordo is Valid? – Fr. Z’s Blog

Edward Pentin Enjoys Reading Big Pulpit, Find Out Why Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up