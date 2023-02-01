A Lesson on Total Abandonment to God’s Will, Bishops’ Eucharistic Revival Doomed Without Faith-Filled Mass, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Total Abandonment to God’s Will – Lesson One – Matthew Leonard

Father Illo: Bishops’ Eucharistic Revival Doomed Without Faith-Filled Mass – California Catholic Daily

Immaculate Reception – Guy McClung, PhD, JD, at Catholic Stand

Why My Kids are in the Front Rows at Mass – Micah Murphy at Thy Geekdom Come

Forgiving God – Steve Greco at Catholic Stand

A Message from Purgatory – Padre Pio Press

Bad Procrastinator? Try Praying to Saint Expedite! – George Ryan at uCatholic

Why Some Pro-Lifers Think ‘Free Birth’ Should be the Next Policy Goal – Michelle La Rosa at The Pillar

Benedict XVI’s New Book Vindicates John Paul II (video) – David L. Gray

Post-War Catholicism in the United States - Julian Kwasniewski at One Peter 5

Pope to Order of Malta: After Divisions, Time for Concord – Alessandro de Carolis at Vatican News

Co-opting of Autism – Greg Cook at Crisis Magazine

How Do You Argue with Extreme Fringe Catholics that the Novus Ordo is Valid? – Fr. Z’s Blog

