A Lesson on Total Abandonment to God’s Will, Bishops’ Eucharistic Revival Doomed Without Faith-Filled Mass, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Total Abandonment to God’s Will – Lesson One – Matthew Leonard
Father Illo: Bishops’ Eucharistic Revival Doomed Without Faith-Filled Mass – California Catholic Daily
Immaculate Reception – Guy McClung, PhD, JD, at Catholic Stand
Why My Kids are in the Front Rows at Mass – Micah Murphy at Thy Geekdom Come
Forgiving God – Steve Greco at Catholic Stand
A Message from Purgatory – Padre Pio Press
Bad Procrastinator? Try Praying to Saint Expedite! – George Ryan at uCatholic
Why Some Pro-Lifers Think ‘Free Birth’ Should be the Next Policy Goal – Michelle La Rosa at The Pillar
Benedict XVI’s New Book Vindicates John Paul II (video) – David L. Gray
Post-War Catholicism in the United States - Julian Kwasniewski at One Peter 5
Pope to Order of Malta: After Divisions, Time for Concord – Alessandro de Carolis at Vatican News
Co-opting of Autism – Greg Cook at Crisis Magazine
How Do You Argue with Extreme Fringe Catholics that the Novus Ordo is Valid? – Fr. Z’s Blog
