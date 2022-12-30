Support the register

Which Christmas Carol Was Written by a Saint, the Three Kings and the Star of Bethlehem, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Christmas Carol Photo
Christmas Carol Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Rosy - The world is worth thousands of pictures from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Which Christmas Carol was Written by a Saint? – Get Fed™

The Three Kings and the Star of Bethlehem: The Mystical Revelations of Therese Neumann – Mystics of the Church

How Sharing in the Body of Christ can Lighten Your Sufferings – Susanna Parent at Radiant Magazine

Shrines of Italy: Basilica of Saint Mark the Evangelist – Christopher McCarthy at Catholic365

Apparition of the Angel of Peace – Blessed Carlo Acutis Podcast via Highway to Heaven

Even When It’s Bad, Be Grateful – Christopher Check at Catholic Answers Magazine

Offering It Up – Will Ross Official

Merry Christmas, According to the Letter to the Hebrews – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

Why Follow Jesus? – Father Luigi Maria Epicoco at Aleteia

Death Penalty for Touching Mary? [Video] – Jimmy Akin’s Mysterious World

Enjoying Christmastide? Click Here for More! – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

