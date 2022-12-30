Which Christmas Carol Was Written by a Saint, the Three Kings and the Star of Bethlehem, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Which Christmas Carol was Written by a Saint? – Get Fed™
The Three Kings and the Star of Bethlehem: The Mystical Revelations of Therese Neumann – Mystics of the Church
How Sharing in the Body of Christ can Lighten Your Sufferings – Susanna Parent at Radiant Magazine
Shrines of Italy: Basilica of Saint Mark the Evangelist – Christopher McCarthy at Catholic365
Apparition of the Angel of Peace – Blessed Carlo Acutis Podcast via Highway to Heaven
Even When It’s Bad, Be Grateful – Christopher Check at Catholic Answers Magazine
Offering It Up – Will Ross Official
Merry Christmas, According to the Letter to the Hebrews – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture
Why Follow Jesus? – Father Luigi Maria Epicoco at Aleteia
Death Penalty for Touching Mary? [Video] – Jimmy Akin’s Mysterious World
Enjoying Christmastide? Click Here for More! – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
