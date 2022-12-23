Lot Offers the Mob His Daughters and Is Righteous, the Vatican’s Official List of Some Important Films You Should Watch, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Lot Offers the Mob His Daughters . . . and Is Righteous? – Trent Horn at Catholic Answers Magazine

The Vatican’s Official List of ”Some Important Films” You Should Watch! – George Ryan at uCatholic

A Fresh Approach to Teaching with John Senior – Sean Fitzpatrick at The Catholic World Report

Shepherd are the Privileged – Mary O’Regan at Mary’s Blog

How Can I Give Up: Meet Heidi Crowter, Lady Fighting UKs Down Syndrome Abortion Law – Luke Coppen at The Pillar

Great Missionaries Throughout The Ages — A Kids Book – Jessica McAfee at epicPew

Poetry as Prayer – Derek Rotty at Catholic Exchange

Artificial Wombs Hold Out Hope for Some and Horror – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

A Quick Introduction to the Sacrament of Marriage – Marinella Bandini at Aleteia

Natural Law Meaning of Marriage and Irrelevance of Church in Eyes of Secularism – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Want to Enrich Your Knowledge of Jesus, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit