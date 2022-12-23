Lot Offers the Mob His Daughters and Is Righteous, the Vatican’s Official List of Some Important Films You Should Watch, and More Great Links!
Lot Offers the Mob His Daughters . . . and Is Righteous? – Trent Horn at Catholic Answers Magazine
The Vatican’s Official List of ”Some Important Films” You Should Watch! – George Ryan at uCatholic
A Fresh Approach to Teaching with John Senior – Sean Fitzpatrick at The Catholic World Report
Shepherd are the Privileged – Mary O’Regan at Mary’s Blog
How Can I Give Up: Meet Heidi Crowter, Lady Fighting UKs Down Syndrome Abortion Law – Luke Coppen at The Pillar
Great Missionaries Throughout The Ages — A Kids Book – Jessica McAfee at epicPew
Poetry as Prayer – Derek Rotty at Catholic Exchange
Artificial Wombs Hold Out Hope for Some and Horror – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report
A Quick Introduction to the Sacrament of Marriage – Marinella Bandini at Aleteia
Natural Law Meaning of Marriage and Irrelevance of Church in Eyes of Secularism – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders
Want to Enrich Your Knowledge of Jesus, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
