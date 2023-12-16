This Beautiful Crèche Is Spreading in France and Beyond, Timeless Matchmaking: Catholic Diocese Returns to Classic Formula, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

This Beautiful Crèche is Spreading in France and Beyond - Caroline Moulinet at Aleteia

Timeless Matchmaking: Catholic Diocese Returns to Classic Formula - Catholic Vote

Seven Things You Probably Don't Know About the Advent Season - George Ryan at ChurchPOP

The Immaculate Conception in the Bible - Gary Michuta and William Albrecht at Full Sheen Ahead via YouTube

The First Contemplatives of the Nativity - Patrick O'Hearn via Ignitum Today

Can Science Reverse Death? - Jimmy Akin at Indulgences Blog

Memoir by Fellow Priest and Close Friend Tells the Remarkable Story of Father Stu – Paul Senz at The Catholic World Report

Catholic Doctrine and the Sunday Readings for December 2023 – Marty Dybicz at Catholic Stand

Is Traditionalism an Essence or a Reaction? - Rob Marco at Crisis Magazine

Photopost Reminder for December: Tradition Will Always Be for the Young - Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

