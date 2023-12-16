Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-dec-16-2023-gd0c34jz

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

This Beautiful Crèche Is Spreading in France and Beyond, Timeless Matchmaking: Catholic Diocese Returns to Classic Formula, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Eiffel Tower
Eiffel Tower (photo: Pete Linforth / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

This Beautiful Crèche is Spreading in France and Beyond - Caroline Moulinet at Aleteia

Timeless Matchmaking: Catholic Diocese Returns to Classic Formula - Catholic Vote

Seven Things You Probably Don't Know About the Advent Season - George Ryan at ChurchPOP

The Immaculate Conception in the Bible - Gary Michuta and William Albrecht at Full Sheen Ahead via YouTube

The First Contemplatives of the Nativity - Patrick O'Hearn via Ignitum Today

Can Science Reverse Death? - Jimmy Akin at Indulgences Blog

Memoir by Fellow Priest and Close Friend Tells the Remarkable Story of Father Stu – Paul Senz at The Catholic World Report

Catholic Doctrine and the Sunday Readings for December 2023 – Marty Dybicz at Catholic Stand

Is Traditionalism an Essence or a Reaction? - Rob Marco at Crisis Magazine

Photopost Reminder for December: Tradition Will Always Be for the Young - Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on X/Twitter - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up