How Pagan Prophecies Foretold Our Lady of Guadalupe, The First Step to Being Saved, and More Great Links!
How Pagan Prophecies Foretold Our Lady of Guadalupe - Joe McClane at A Catholic Take via YouTube
The First Step to Being Saved – Trent Horn at Catholic Answers Magazine
Yes, Here is Why You Have To Go to Mass Twice This Christmas - uCatholic
A “Very Marian” Advent Lands in San Francisco - John Burger at Aleteia
The Life and Legacy of Saint Gerald: Monk and Bishop of Mayo – Catholics for Catholics
Why is Passion of the Christ Considered a Catholic Movie? - Jennifer Fitz
Why Mary is Always Full of Grace - Nate Guyear at Catholic Stand
I’ll Only Believe in God If. . . - Joe Heschmeyer, Esq., at Indulgences Blog
Tights: An Underrated Accessory – Meghan Ashley Styling, a Catholic Wardrobe Stylist
How Deeply Split are Germany’s Bishops? - Luke Coppen at The Pillar
The Vatican’s Apostolic Authority to Regulate the Liturgy - Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders
