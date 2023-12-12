How Pagan Prophecies Foretold Our Lady of Guadalupe, The First Step to Being Saved, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

How Pagan Prophecies Foretold Our Lady of Guadalupe - Joe McClane at A Catholic Take via YouTube

The First Step to Being Saved – Trent Horn at Catholic Answers Magazine

Yes, Here is Why You Have To Go to Mass Twice This Christmas - uCatholic

A “Very Marian” Advent Lands in San Francisco - John Burger at Aleteia

The Life and Legacy of Saint Gerald: Monk and Bishop of Mayo – Catholics for Catholics

Why is Passion of the Christ Considered a Catholic Movie? - Jennifer Fitz

Why Mary is Always Full of Grace - Nate Guyear at Catholic Stand

I’ll Only Believe in God If. . . - Joe Heschmeyer, Esq., at Indulgences Blog

Tights: An Underrated Accessory – Meghan Ashley Styling, a Catholic Wardrobe Stylist

How Deeply Split are Germany’s Bishops? - Luke Coppen at The Pillar

The Vatican’s Apostolic Authority to Regulate the Liturgy - Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on X/Twitter - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'