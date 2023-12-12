Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-dec-12-2023-cn2o33mc

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

How Pagan Prophecies Foretold Our Lady of Guadalupe, The First Step to Being Saved, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Aztec Calendar Photo
Aztec Calendar Photo (photo: Dieter Martin / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

How Pagan Prophecies Foretold Our Lady of Guadalupe - Joe McClane at A Catholic Take via YouTube

The First Step to Being Saved – Trent Horn at Catholic Answers Magazine

Yes, Here is Why You Have To Go to Mass Twice This Christmas - uCatholic

A “Very Marian” Advent Lands in San Francisco - John Burger at Aleteia

The Life and Legacy of Saint Gerald: Monk and Bishop of Mayo – Catholics for Catholics

Why is Passion of the Christ Considered a Catholic Movie? - Jennifer Fitz

Why Mary is Always Full of Grace - Nate Guyear at Catholic Stand

I’ll Only Believe in God If. . . - Joe Heschmeyer, Esq., at Indulgences Blog

Tights: An Underrated Accessory – Meghan Ashley Styling, a Catholic Wardrobe Stylist

How Deeply Split are Germany’s Bishops? - Luke Coppen at The Pillar

The Vatican’s Apostolic Authority to Regulate the Liturgy - Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on X/Twitter - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up