St. Ignatius’ Advice for Being More Joyful, Goodness in the Face of Evil Must Suffer, Why Didn’t Jesus Go to the Abode of the Damned, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Saint Ignatius’ Advice for Being More Joyful – Father Michael Rennier at Aleteia
Goodness in the Face of Evil Must Suffer – Venerable Fulton J. Sheen via The Catholic Thing
Why Didn’t Jesus Go to the Abode of the Damned? – Nate Guyear at Catholic Stand
Courage and Persistence – Jane Korvemaker at Missio Dei Blog
Sacramentals: Their Meaning and Spiritual Use – Father Ralph Weimann via Ignitum Today
Of Peter and the Papacy – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission Blog
Chariots of Fire (1981), Film Review – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Word & Song Blog
Blasphemous Sermon by Father Antonio Spadaro, SJ – Fr. Z’s Blog
Knowing Your Shape: Which of the Five are You? – Meghan Ashley Styling, a Catholic Wardrobe Stylist Blog
A Visit to Saint Patrick’s Church in New Orleans, Home to the Latin Mass Since 1965 – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement
