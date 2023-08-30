Support the register

St. Ignatius’ Advice for Being More Joyful, Goodness in the Face of Evil Must Suffer, Why Didn’t Jesus Go to the Abode of the Damned, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Joyful’
‘Joyful’ (photo: Kris / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Saint Ignatius’ Advice for Being More Joyful – Father Michael Rennier at Aleteia

Goodness in the Face of Evil Must Suffer – Venerable Fulton J. Sheen via The Catholic Thing

Why Didn’t Jesus Go to the Abode of the Damned? – Nate Guyear at Catholic Stand

Courage and Persistence – Jane Korvemaker at Missio Dei Blog

Sacramentals: Their Meaning and Spiritual Use – Father Ralph Weimann via Ignitum Today

Of Peter and the Papacy – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission Blog

Chariots of Fire (1981), Film Review – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at Word & Song Blog

Blasphemous Sermon by Father Antonio Spadaro, SJ – Fr. Z’s Blog

Knowing Your Shape: Which of the Five are You? – Meghan Ashley Styling, a Catholic Wardrobe Stylist Blog

A Visit to Saint Patrick’s Church in New Orleans, Home to the Latin Mass Since 1965 – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at New Liturgical Movement

Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on Twitter/X - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

FŒDVS: The League of Catholic Bloggers – FŒDVS, the other source to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

