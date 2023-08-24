Support the register

Thomas Aquinas College Scores Highly in School Ranking, the Shroud of Jesus, Royal Monastery of Santa Maria De Guadalupe, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Tito Edwards Blogs

Thomas Aquinas College Scores Highly in School Ranking - J. P. Mauro at Aleteia

The Shroud of Jesus - Gilbert Lavoie, M.D., via Ignitum Today

In Wake of Latest Attacks, Pakistan Christians Denounce ‘Second-Class Status’ - Elise Ann Allen at Crux

Royal Monastery of Santa Maria de Guadalupe: The Terno del Tanto Monta - Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

The Year of the Four Popes - Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement Blog

Three Benefits to Acquiring “Two Tickets to Paradise” - Deacon Frank at Catholic Stand

When Catholics Behave Like Barbarians On The Internet - A Treasure To Be Shared Blog

What is Seminary Life Suppose to Accomplish? - Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders Blog

Just-War Theory Allows for No Blank Checks in Ukraine - Phil Lawler at Catholic Culture

Superstitions of Progress - James Matthew Wilson at The Catholic Thing

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

