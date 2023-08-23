Jesus Suffers More in the Eucharist Than at His Passion, Freshmen Begin the Wild Pursuit of the Good at Wyoming Catholic College, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Jesus Suffers More in the Eucharist than at His Passion! - Jacinta Boudreau at Catholic365 Blog
Freshmen Begin the Wild Pursuit of the Good at Wyoming Catholic College - Julian Kwasniewski at Catholic Exchange
National Eucharistic Congress to Run Sacred Art Exhibition - J. P. Mauro at Aleteia
The Young Adult Jesus - Jacqueline St. Clare at Catholic Stand
Solemn Vespers and Benediction in New York City for the Exaltation of the Cross - Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement Blog
Sacramentals and an Integrated Life – Joannie Watson at Integrated Catholic Life™
We Need Kids to Be Real Rebels - H. W. Crocker, III, at The Catholic Thing
A Most Wonderful Man: Monsignor Andrew Wadsworth - Father John Hunwicke at Mutual Enrichment Blog
Independent Catholic Schools Foster Catholic Communities - Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture
Archaeologist: Sodom Looks Like It’s Been Nuked stream - Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report Blog
