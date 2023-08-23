This One Fundamental Discipline Changes Everything, In This Wintertime Only the Catholic Way Will Save Us, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
This One Fundamental Discipline Changes Everything podcast – The Catholic Gentleman Blog
In This Wintertime, Only The Catholic Way Will Save Us - Kevin Wells at Crisis Magazine
Combat the Temptation to Give Up – Father Nnamdi Moneme, O.M.V., at Catholic Exchange
From Hotelier to Religious Brother: How This Friar Renounced the World for Christ – Harumi Suzuki at ChurchPop Blog
What is Saint Ignatius’s Four-step Plan for Holiness? – Get Fed™ Blog
Saint Francis De Sales On How To Fight Temptation – Sophia Institute Press via Catholic Spiritual Direction Blog
The Spiritual Work of Mercy in Forgiving All Injuries – Anne DeSantis at epicPew Blog
Suffering and Death with Christian Dignity – Father Jerry Pokorsky at Catholic Culture Blog
Catholic Kids in Public Schools – Tips for Parents - Mary Ennis Meo at Catholic Stand
Mighty Humility – Father Cajetan Mary da Bergamo at Tan·Direction Blog
