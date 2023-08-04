Support the register

6 Incredible Tips to Transform Your Prayer Life, Spiritual Sloth, Why Saint Jacinta Embraced Pain, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Prayer Life Hands Folded Sitting Woman Female Contemplating Chewing Over Photo by congerdesign (photo: congerdesign / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Six Incredible Tips to Transform Your Prayer Life, According to this Sister – Eleonora Vescovini at ChurchPOP

Spiritual Sloth – Saint John of the Cross via Tan·Direction

Why Saint Jacinta Embraced the Pain and Suffering that Led to Her Death – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

A Reflection on Suffering and End of Life Grace: In Memory of My Father – Dennis Knapp at The Latin Right Blog

Fasting and Rejoicing with Christ – Helen Hoff at Missio Dei Blog

Men: Do You Want to Be Part of the Church Impotent or the Church Militant? – Mike Mason Crisis Magazine

Nuns Grew Herbs for Centuries; Polish Sisters want to Revive an Ancient Tradition – Wiktoria Ziabka at OSV News

Introducing the Divine Office Hymnal podcast – The Editors at Adoremus

Testimony: A Review of ‘Oppenheimer’ – Brad Miner at The Catholic Thing Blog

The Case Against Cardinal Angelo Becciu – Ed. Condon at The Pillar

For Catholic News and Punditry, Click Here – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

