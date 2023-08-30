Support the register

What Should I Do After Confession If I Forgot My Penance, The Transformative Power of Praying the Daily Rosary, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Church Pew Rosary Pray Meditate Photo (photo: Kate / Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
The Transformative Power of Praying the Daily Rosary: Ways It Changes Your Life – George Ryan at ChurchPop Blog

I Went to Confession and Forgot My Penance, What Should I Do? – Mónica Muñoz at Aleteia

Don’t Just Opt Out—Fight Back – Francisco Zuniga at Crisis Magazine

Inside the USCCB – Jayd Hendricks at What We Need Now Blog

Does God Harden Human Hearts? – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission Blog

Book Review: Dante’s Divine Comedy: A Guide for the Spiritual Journey – Joseph Tuttle via Ignitum Today

Cain, Equality, Repentance, Penance, and Redemption – Genesius at Catholic Stand

Sharing Truth in Love Means. . . – Dennis Knapp at The Latin Right Blog

When I Think of the Effectiveness of Our Modern Expert Class – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts Blog

A Pinch of Incense to the Great Equalizer of Secularism – Joseph Fredriksson at One Peter 5

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

