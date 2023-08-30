What Should I Do After Confession If I Forgot My Penance, The Transformative Power of Praying the Daily Rosary, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
The Transformative Power of Praying the Daily Rosary: Ways It Changes Your Life – George Ryan at ChurchPop Blog
I Went to Confession and Forgot My Penance, What Should I Do? – Mónica Muñoz at Aleteia
Don’t Just Opt Out—Fight Back – Francisco Zuniga at Crisis Magazine
Inside the USCCB – Jayd Hendricks at What We Need Now Blog
Does God Harden Human Hearts? – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission Blog
Book Review: Dante’s Divine Comedy: A Guide for the Spiritual Journey – Joseph Tuttle via Ignitum Today
Cain, Equality, Repentance, Penance, and Redemption – Genesius at Catholic Stand
Sharing Truth in Love Means. . . – Dennis Knapp at The Latin Right Blog
When I Think of the Effectiveness of Our Modern Expert Class – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts Blog
A Pinch of Incense to the Great Equalizer of Secularism – Joseph Fredriksson at One Peter 5
Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com
Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on Twitter/X - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'
FŒDVS: The League of Catholic Bloggers – FŒDVS, the other source to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'
- Keywords:
- The Best in Catholic Blogging