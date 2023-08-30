What Should I Do After Confession If I Forgot My Penance, The Transformative Power of Praying the Daily Rosary, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The Transformative Power of Praying the Daily Rosary: Ways It Changes Your Life – George Ryan at ChurchPop Blog

I Went to Confession and Forgot My Penance, What Should I Do? – Mónica Muñoz at Aleteia

Don’t Just Opt Out—Fight Back – Francisco Zuniga at Crisis Magazine

Inside the USCCB – Jayd Hendricks at What We Need Now Blog

Does God Harden Human Hearts? – Monsignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission Blog

Book Review: Dante’s Divine Comedy: A Guide for the Spiritual Journey – Joseph Tuttle via Ignitum Today

Cain, Equality, Repentance, Penance, and Redemption – Genesius at Catholic Stand

Sharing Truth in Love Means. . . – Dennis Knapp at The Latin Right Blog

When I Think of the Effectiveness of Our Modern Expert Class – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts Blog

A Pinch of Incense to the Great Equalizer of Secularism – Joseph Fredriksson at One Peter 5

