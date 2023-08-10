The Importance of Place, Is the Vatican a Den of Spies?, The Apocalypse of the Sovereign Self, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
The Importance of Place – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing
Is the Vatican a Den of Spies? – Ed. Condon at The Pillar
The Apocalypse of the Sovereign Self – Gil Bailie at Ignitum Today
David Brooks Goes Crazy – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts Blog
The Church of England: Turning God Trans – Steven Tucker at Crisis Magazine
Gender Dysphoria is Real; Being ‘Trans’ is Not – Suzanne Topham at Catholic Herald
Are There Limits to What People Can “Identify As”? – Rory Fox at Catholic Stand
Forgotten Customs of Saints Days – Matthew Plese at One Peter 5
The Barbie Movie’s Plastic View of Human Relationships – Theresa Civantos Barber at Aleteia
‘Oppenheimer’: Scientists Are People, Too – Kate O’Hare at Pax Culturati Blog
Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com
Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on Twitter (X) - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'
FŒDVS: The League of Catholic Bloggers – FŒDVS, the other source to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'
- Keywords:
- The Best in Catholic Blogging