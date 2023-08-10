Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/best-in-catholic-blogging-august-10-2023-2k2bg88g

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

The Importance of Place, Is the Vatican a Den of Spies?, The Apocalypse of the Sovereign Self, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Living Room Home Cozy Safe Warmth Love Photo
Living Room Home Cozy Safe Warmth Love Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Photo by Vincent Ciro / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

The Importance of Place – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

Is the Vatican a Den of Spies? – Ed. Condon at The Pillar

The Apocalypse of the Sovereign Self – Gil Bailie at Ignitum Today

David Brooks Goes Crazy – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts Blog

The Church of England: Turning God Trans – Steven Tucker at Crisis Magazine

Gender Dysphoria is Real; Being ‘Trans’ is Not – Suzanne Topham at Catholic Herald

Are There Limits to What People Can “Identify As”? – Rory Fox at Catholic Stand

Forgotten Customs of Saints Days – Matthew Plese at One Peter 5

The Barbie Movie’s Plastic View of Human Relationships – Theresa Civantos Barber at Aleteia

‘Oppenheimer’: Scientists Are People, Too – Kate O’Hare at Pax Culturati Blog

Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Follow the Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging', Tito Edwards, on Twitter (X) - Tito Edwards, Contributor to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

FŒDVS: The League of Catholic Bloggers – FŒDVS, the other source to 'The Best In Catholic Blogging'

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up