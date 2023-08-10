The Importance of Place, Is the Vatican a Den of Spies?, The Apocalypse of the Sovereign Self, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The Importance of Place – Anthony M. Esolen, Ph.D., at The Catholic Thing

Is the Vatican a Den of Spies? – Ed. Condon at The Pillar

The Apocalypse of the Sovereign Self – Gil Bailie at Ignitum Today

David Brooks Goes Crazy – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts Blog

The Church of England: Turning God Trans – Steven Tucker at Crisis Magazine

Gender Dysphoria is Real; Being ‘Trans’ is Not – Suzanne Topham at Catholic Herald

Are There Limits to What People Can “Identify As”? – Rory Fox at Catholic Stand

Forgotten Customs of Saints Days – Matthew Plese at One Peter 5

The Barbie Movie’s Plastic View of Human Relationships – Theresa Civantos Barber at Aleteia

‘Oppenheimer’: Scientists Are People, Too – Kate O’Hare at Pax Culturati Blog

