Freedom From Acedia, Mourning the Discovery of Hidden Vice Without Falling Into Prurience, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
Freedom from Acedia – Father Richard Heilman at Roman Catholic Man Blog
Mourning the Discovery of Hidden Vice without Falling into Prurience – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine
Venerable Louis of Granada on Overcoming Sin – Padre Pio Press Blog
Pilgrimage to Holywell: Photos – Joseph Shaw, Ph.D., at The Chairman’s Blog
Beautiful Holiness: A Review – Rose Folsom at Catholic Exchange
Mom Credits Her Seven Kids for Graduating Top of the Class – Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia
Pope Pius X and Frequent Communion, Part II – Father William Rock, F.S.S.P., at Tan·Direction Blog
Beautiful Depictions of Saints Joachim and Anne in Ancient Art – Caroline Perkins at ChurchPOP
Official Book, English Translation for Blessings Post-Vatican II, Prior to Book of Blessing – Fr. Z’s Blog
Stop Saying These Things When Someone Dies! – Lorrie McNickle at Catholic365 Blog
