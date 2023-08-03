Support the register

Freedom From Acedia, Mourning the Discovery of Hidden Vice Without Falling Into Prurience, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Freedom from Acedia – Father Richard Heilman at Roman Catholic Man Blog

Mourning the Discovery of Hidden Vice without Falling into Prurience – Peter A. Kwasniewski, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine

Venerable Louis of Granada on Overcoming Sin – Padre Pio Press Blog

Pilgrimage to Holywell: Photos – Joseph Shaw, Ph.D., at The Chairman’s Blog

Beautiful Holiness: A Review – Rose Folsom at Catholic Exchange

Mom Credits Her Seven Kids for Graduating Top of the Class – Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia

Pope Pius X and Frequent Communion, Part II – Father William Rock, F.S.S.P., at Tan·Direction Blog

Beautiful Depictions of Saints Joachim and Anne in Ancient Art – Caroline Perkins at ChurchPOP

Official Book, English Translation for Blessings Post-Vatican II, Prior to Book of Blessing – Fr. Z’s Blog

Stop Saying These Things When Someone Dies! – Lorrie McNickle at Catholic365 Blog

For Catholic News and Punditry, Click Here – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

