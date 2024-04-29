Deliverance From the 1960s Lust Revolution, Spiritual Abusers, the Truth About Confirmation, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Deliverance from the 1960s Lust Revolution – Oliver Oliveros at Catholic Exchange

Spiritual Abusers – Thomas J. Neal, Ph.D., at Neat Obstat Theological Opining

False Humility, Inflated Reasoning, and the Fleshly Mind – Deacon Greg Lambert at Catholic Stand

The Truth about Confirmation – Caroline Godin at epicPew

8 Vital Elements Every Catholic Needs for a Holy Life – George Ryan at ChurchPOP

Jesus is Ever Near; with Faith, We Persevere Through Trials – J.L. Smyth at Catholic 365

“Without Contention, Without Willfulness, Without Obstinacy. . .” – Les Femmes

Brick by Brick – Joannie Watson at Integrated Catholic Life

Wounding and Healing: The Mystery of Suffering – Christine Hanus at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Saint Louis-Marie Grignion de Montfort – Catholics for Catholics

The Life of Saint Mark the Evangelist in Art – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

Get to Know *Almost* Saint Pier Giorgio Frassati – Catholic Link

Church in South Korea Sees 24% Rise in Baptisms – Luke Coppen and Brendan Hodge at The Pillar

