My Near-Death Experience and Miraculous Healing, and More Great Links!
My Near-Death Experience and Miraculous Healing – Father Daniel Maria Klimek
From P**n Worker to the Church: Story of the Woman Who Quit Sex Work – Christina Herrera at ChurchPOP
How to Combat Our Own Selfish Heart – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
Did You Know About France’s Mountaintop Madonnas? – Get Fed
Who Is the Holy Spirit? – Editors at Tan Direction
On Mercy And Forgiveness – Father John Burns at Catholic Spiritual Direction
The Newly Restored Façade of Trinità dei Pellegrini in Rome – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement
On Ghosts: A Video Presentation – Monisignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission
Holiness in the Ordinary: The Story of Venerable Carla Ronci – Louise Merrie at Catholic Exchange
Borromeo Style Chasuble by Altarworthy - John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal
Praying the Psalms With Christ – Joannie Watson at Integrated Catholic Life
The Potentialities of Classic Italian Romanesque – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
History of France’s Chocolate Sisters: Monastic Life of 160-Yr-Old Religious Community – Côme Besse at ChurchPOP
