My Near-Death Experience and Miraculous Healing, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

My Near-Death Experience and Miraculous Healing – Father Daniel Maria Klimek

From P**n Worker to the Church: Story of the Woman Who Quit Sex Work – Christina Herrera at ChurchPOP

How to Combat Our Own Selfish Heart – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Did You Know About France’s Mountaintop Madonnas? – Get Fed

Who Is the Holy Spirit? – Editors at Tan Direction

On Mercy And Forgiveness – Father John Burns at Catholic Spiritual Direction

The Newly Restored Façade of Trinità dei Pellegrini in Rome – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

On Ghosts: A Video Presentation – Monisignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission

Holiness in the Ordinary: The Story of Venerable Carla Ronci – Louise Merrie at Catholic Exchange

Borromeo Style Chasuble by Altarworthy - John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Praying the Psalms With Christ – Joannie Watson at Integrated Catholic Life

The Potentialities of Classic Italian Romanesque – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

History of France’s Chocolate Sisters: Monastic Life of 160-Yr-Old Religious Community – Côme Besse at ChurchPOP

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – EWTN Poland via BigPulpit.com