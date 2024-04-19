Support the register

My Near-Death Experience and Miraculous Healing, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Baptism and the Cross’
‘Baptism and the Cross’ (photo: Jonas Hasselqvist / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

My Near-Death Experience and Miraculous Healing – Father Daniel Maria Klimek

From P**n Worker to the Church: Story of the Woman Who Quit Sex Work – Christina Herrera at ChurchPOP

How to Combat Our Own Selfish Heart – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Did You Know About France’s Mountaintop Madonnas? – Get Fed

Who Is the Holy Spirit? – Editors at Tan Direction

On Mercy And Forgiveness – Father John Burns at Catholic Spiritual Direction

The Newly Restored Façade of Trinità dei Pellegrini in Rome – Gregory DiPippo at New Liturgical Movement

On Ghosts: A Video Presentation – Monisignor Charles Pope at Community in Mission

Holiness in the Ordinary: The Story of Venerable Carla Ronci – Louise Merrie at Catholic Exchange

Borromeo Style Chasuble by Altarworthy - John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Go to BIG PULPIT, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content – BIG PULPIT

Praying the Psalms With Christ – Joannie Watson at Integrated Catholic Life

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

The Potentialities of Classic Italian Romanesque – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on Xtwitter - Tito Edwards

History of France’s Chocolate Sisters: Monastic Life of 160-Yr-Old Religious Community – Côme Besse at ChurchPOP

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – EWTN Poland via BigPulpit.com

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

