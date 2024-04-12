Support the register

The Most Powerful Prayer Book, St. Gemma Galgani Receives the Stigmata, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

‘Praying’ (photo: Tep Ro / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

The Most Powerful Prayer Book – Deacon Mark Davis at Integrated Catholic Life

Saint Gemma Galgani Receives the Stigmata – Venerable Fr. Germanus, C.P., at Tan Direction

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Tito Edwards at Mystic Update

Discovering Virtue In Jane Austen’s Emma – Genevieve Perkins at Catholic Link

Finding the Peace of Christ – Elie Dib at Catholic Exchange

Getting Fit in Mind, Body, and Soul – Randy Hain at Integrated Catholic Life

Sin Kills – Judson Carroll at Missio Dei

What Distractions During Prayer Can Teach Us About Ourselves – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

The Necessity of Fasting – Matthew McKenna at Catholic 365

The Meaning Behind Different Halo Shapes: They Aren’t All Round! – uCatholic

Aquinas and the Timeless Art of Raising Virtuous Children – Daniel Esparza at Aleteia

Solemn Easter Chasuble Produced by Ursulines of Quebec in Early 1700’s – Liturgical Arts Journal

Saint Stanislaus – Catholics for Catholics

Go to BIG PULPIT, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content – Tito Edwards at BIG PULPIT

Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on Xtwitter - Tito Edwards

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – EWTN Poland via BigPulpit.com

Hands Prayer Praying Photo by Tep Ro from Pixabay

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

