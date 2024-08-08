St. Mary Magdalene’s Powerful Presence in an Exorcism, How to Prepare for a Holy Death, The Gratitude of Blessed Solanus Casey, and More Great Links!
Magdalene’s Powerful Presence in an Exorcism – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at Exorcist Diary
How to Prepare for a Holy Death – Lila Rose
The Gratitude of Blessed Solanus Casey – J. John Basil at Catholic365
Litany of Healing and Repentance – Father Boniface Hicks, O.S.B., at Catholic Spiritual Direction
The Devil’s Greatest Lie – Saint Robert Bellarmine via Tan Direction
Meet the Couple Who Forgave Their Daughter’s Killer on Good Friday – John Burger at Aleteia
Those Who Feel Eternity: Truth and the Intellectual – Masha Goepel at Catholic Stand
The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update
It is More Blessed to Give than to Receive – Kaleb Hammond at Missio Dei
Go to Big Pulpit for Catholic News, Punditry, and Analysis, Curated for Catholics! – Big Pulpit
Gratitude for John Six – Joannie Watson at Catholic Exchange
Follow 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Contributor, Tito Edwards, on X - Tito Edwards
The Eucharist in the Gospel of John – Deacon Michael Bickerstaff at Integrated Catholic Life
Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit
