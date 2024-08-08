St. Mary Magdalene’s Powerful Presence in an Exorcism, How to Prepare for a Holy Death, The Gratitude of Blessed Solanus Casey, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Magdalene’s Powerful Presence in an Exorcism – Monsignor Stephen J. Rossetti, D.Min., D.D., Ph.D., at Exorcist Diary

How to Prepare for a Holy Death – Lila Rose

The Gratitude of Blessed Solanus Casey – J. John Basil at Catholic365

Litany of Healing and Repentance – Father Boniface Hicks, O.S.B., at Catholic Spiritual Direction

The Devil’s Greatest Lie – Saint Robert Bellarmine via Tan Direction

Meet the Couple Who Forgave Their Daughter’s Killer on Good Friday – John Burger at Aleteia

Those Who Feel Eternity: Truth and the Intellectual – Masha Goepel at Catholic Stand

The Brand New Mystic Update, for All Your Spiritual Needs! - Mystic Update

It is More Blessed to Give than to Receive – Kaleb Hammond at Missio Dei

Gratitude for John Six – Joannie Watson at Catholic Exchange

The Eucharist in the Gospel of John – Deacon Michael Bickerstaff at Integrated Catholic Life

Perpetual Eucharistic Adoration Live! – The Chapel in Poland that Saint Kolbe Founded via Big Pulpit