These Catholic Prayer Beads Are Older Than the Rosary, New Jersey’s Church of St. Dominic Before and After, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

'Beads' (photo: GLady / Pixabay / CC0 / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
What are “Paternoster” Beads? These Prayer Beads are Older than the Rosary! - Get Fed™ Blog

Before and After: Church of Saint Dominic in Trenton, New Jersey – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

What is a Little Oratory, and Why have One? - Theresa Civantos Barber at Aleteia

Sound of Freedom Unexpectedly Opens Big on Foreign Markets – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Nope – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts Blog

Molecules of Immodesty – Julian Kwasniewski at Crisis Magazine

What is Truth? A Modern Day Tower of Babel Story – Deacon Frank at Catholic Stand

Holy and Pious Priests Are Finally Here, Laudem Dei! – Dennis Knapp at The Latin Right Blog

I Have a Bad Feeling about This. . . – Fr. Z’s Blog

Time for a Papal Intervention – Philip E. Lawler, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture Blog

Go To BigPulpit.com for Catholic News and Punditry, the Source for 'The Best In Catholic Blogging' Content! – Tito Edwards at BigPulpit.com

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

