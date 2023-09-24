These Catholic Prayer Beads Are Older Than the Rosary, New Jersey’s Church of St. Dominic Before and After, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
What are “Paternoster” Beads? These Prayer Beads are Older than the Rosary! - Get Fed™ Blog
Before and After: Church of Saint Dominic in Trenton, New Jersey – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal
What is a Little Oratory, and Why have One? - Theresa Civantos Barber at Aleteia
Sound of Freedom Unexpectedly Opens Big on Foreign Markets – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report
Nope – David Griffey at Daffey Thoughts Blog
Molecules of Immodesty – Julian Kwasniewski at Crisis Magazine
What is Truth? A Modern Day Tower of Babel Story – Deacon Frank at Catholic Stand
Holy and Pious Priests Are Finally Here, Laudem Dei! – Dennis Knapp at The Latin Right Blog
I Have a Bad Feeling about This. . . – Fr. Z’s Blog
Time for a Papal Intervention – Philip E. Lawler, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture Blog
