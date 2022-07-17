Support the register

Behave Yourself, Fiction Catholics Should Read: Diary of a Country Priest by Georges Bernanos, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Behave Yourself – Jennifer Fitz at One Soul at a Time

Fiction Catholics Should Read: Diary of a Country Priest by Georges Bernanos – Missio Dei

10 French Wedding Traditions You May Want to Adopt – Cerith Gardiner at Aleteia

Soli Deo Gloria – Pro Ecclesia at Pro Ecclesia ∗ Pro Familia ∗ Pro Civitate

Catholic Men Must Defend Their Churches – Thomas Shaffern at Crisis Magazine

Social Media Fights Are Not The Answer - Andrea Frey at Catholic365

What I Learned Interrogating at Guantanamo Bay; Effect of Well-Formed Conscience – Jennifer Bryson at The Lamp Magazine

Older Child Baptisms on the Rise, While Infant Baptisms Decline – Brendan M. Hodge and J. D. Flynn at The Pillar

God and Science in Two Theories of Time – Briana Huddleston at Catholic Stand

Archbishop Roche: Eastern Rite Catholics are Not Practicing Unity? – Father Allan J. McDonald at Southern Orders

What Do We Do When We Synodize? – Father John Zuhlsdorf at Fr. Z’s Blog

The Ottaviani Intervention: T.L.M. vs. N.O. – Eamonn Clark, S.T.L., at Christian Renaissance Movement

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

