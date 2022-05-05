Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/blog/at-the-end-of-the-slippery-slope-can-eucharistic-ministers-give-blessings-in-the-communion-line-and-more-great-links

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition

At the End of the Slippery Slope, Can Eucharistic Ministers Give Blessings in the Communion Line, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Medicine Photo
Medicine Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / Michal Jarmoluk from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

At the End of the Slippery Slope – Cynthia Millen at Catholic Stand

Can Eucharistic Ministers Give Blessings in the Communion Line? – Scott Smith, J.D., at All Roads Lead to Rome

Looking for Fun Faith, Family, and Friends Activities? – Mary Beth Bracy at Ignitum Today

Spiritual Excellence with Guest Deacon Richard Eason (Rumble and YouTube) – David L. Gray

The Wisdom of a Super-Saint, Saint John Vianney – Ray Sullivan at Catholic Stand

The Infrequency of Infallibility – Regis Martin, S.T.D., at Crisis Magazine

Interview with Photographer Pedro Iglesia – Carrie Gress, Ph.D., at Theology of Home Blog

What Is Concupiscence? – Father Reginald Martin at Simply Catholic

Video Update about the Restoration of Notre-Dame de Paris – Fr. Z’s Blog

Not My Will But Yours Be Done: Understanding the Agony in the Garden – Tyler Pellegrin at Homiletic & Pastoral Review

Pope Francis, the Guidelines of His Reform – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican

Anatomy of a Schism – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity

White Martyrdom vs. Slow Apostasy: A Modern Challenge – Kristen Van Uden at Catholic Exchange

How Powerful is the Occult? Must Catholics be Wary? – Charles D. Fraune at Slaying Dragons

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

Cuzco School, “The Enthroned Trinity,” ca. 1730

On Knowing What We Cannot Know

“God transcends all creatures. We must therefore continually purify our language of everything in it that is limited, image-bound or imperfect, if we are not to confuse our image of God. … Our human words always fall short of the mystery of God.” (CCC 40)

Regis Martin Blogs

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up