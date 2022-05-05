At the End of the Slippery Slope, Can Eucharistic Ministers Give Blessings in the Communion Line, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
At the End of the Slippery Slope – Cynthia Millen at Catholic Stand
Can Eucharistic Ministers Give Blessings in the Communion Line? – Scott Smith, J.D., at All Roads Lead to Rome
Looking for Fun Faith, Family, and Friends Activities? – Mary Beth Bracy at Ignitum Today
Spiritual Excellence with Guest Deacon Richard Eason (Rumble and YouTube) – David L. Gray
The Wisdom of a Super-Saint, Saint John Vianney – Ray Sullivan at Catholic Stand
The Infrequency of Infallibility – Regis Martin, S.T.D., at Crisis Magazine
Interview with Photographer Pedro Iglesia – Carrie Gress, Ph.D., at Theology of Home Blog
What Is Concupiscence? – Father Reginald Martin at Simply Catholic
Video Update about the Restoration of Notre-Dame de Paris – Fr. Z’s Blog
Not My Will But Yours Be Done: Understanding the Agony in the Garden – Tyler Pellegrin at Homiletic & Pastoral Review
Pope Francis, the Guidelines of His Reform – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican
Anatomy of a Schism – Shane Schaetzel at Complete Christianity
White Martyrdom vs. Slow Apostasy: A Modern Challenge – Kristen Van Uden at Catholic Exchange
How Powerful is the Occult? Must Catholics be Wary? – Charles D. Fraune at Slaying Dragons
