An Exorcist Talks About Horror Movies and Board Games, Modern Forerunners of the Antichrist, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

An Exorcist Talks About Horror Movies and Board Games – Patti Maguire Armstrong at epicPew

Modern Forerunners of the Antichrist – Kristen Van Uden at Catholic Exchange

True Peace Found in God Alone – The Soul Sanctified at Tan·Direction

Making Time for Prayer – Randy Hain at Integrated Catholic Life™

Catholic Prayer for the Dead – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

When Was the Sacrament of Marriage Instituted? – Monsignor Charles Pope at Our Sunday Visitor

Five Forms of Elder Abuse and the Catholic Response – Michael J. Baglino at Catholic365

The Display of Church Plate for Solemn Occasions and an Inquiry into Roman Origins – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Why is All This ‘Theology’ Needed? – Mark Belanger at Catholic Stand

Cardinal Zen and Pope Francis’ Fluid Diplomacy – Andrea Gagliarducci at Monday Vatican

Saint Charles de Foucauld – Universal Brother – Sydney Sadowski at Catholic Stand

Ask Father: Traditional Confirmation Availability? – Fr. Z’s Blog

3 Brands To Uncomplicate Your Summer Dresses – Meghan Ashley Styling a Catholic Mōdê Blog

I Saw the Devil on Parliament Hill – Kennedy Hall at Crisis Magazine

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

