Give Alms of Kindness All Year Round

The rich man who ignored Lazarus’ cries for help during his life found that the tables turned after he died and he begged Lazarus for a drop of water.

It’s surprising that the rich man in Luke 16 knew that the beggar outside his gate was named Lazarus because, as Father Abraham implies in the parable, the rich man gave the poor man little during his life.

Given his lack of concern over Lazarus’ material wellbeing, I can imagine that the rich man didn’t offer him many “alms” of kindness either. It would be easier to look away from the awkward scene of poverty when passing through his gate than to greet the beggar with charity.

Almsgiving is defined as “any material favour done to assist the needy, and prompted by charity,” according to the Catholic Encyclopedia, which continues, “According to the creed of Christianity, almsgiving implies a material service rendered to the poor for Christ's sake.”

Lent may be over but practicing the pillars of almsgiving, as well as praying and fasting, doesn’t end on Easter Sunday.

Along with giving material goods, does Christ also ask us to render other non-material “alms” to those who may be needy in different ways?

Charity is an obligation for those living under the law to the same extent as almsgiving, the Catholic Encyclopedia states.

While giving alms is an act of charity, it doesn’t always involve kindness. Donating to a charitable organization is often contactless. And even giving money or items to someone while stopped at an intersection may not involve many words or much eye contact.

It’s not always easy to give money or material resources, but I think it can sometimes be harder to give personal charity — especially to those we don’t know or don’t know well.

In my daily life I don’t encounter many who ask for material alms, but I think there are people I see regularly or pass while walking who would appreciate alms of charity. Maybe they’re lonely or grieving or in pain or even contemplating suicide.

How often am I too busy, preoccupied with my own problems or just don’t want to bother to offer a smile to someone in the checkout line, a greeting to a fellow mass-goer on the way into church or a kind word to a neighbor?

These “alms” might not always be recognized or returned when they’re given, but they may be remembered later on.

Many of us aren’t seeking material alms but at one time or another someone’s “alms of charity” could be just what we need.