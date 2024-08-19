We Have Two Choices in Times Like These: Follow Christ Boldly, or Perish

In the Acts of the Apostles, St. Luke unapologetically narrates the unwavering zeal of the early Christian evangelists. One such courageous figure, St. Paul, throws caution to the wind and stakes everything, including his life, on the Gospel. His fervor knows no bounds as he traverses dangerous lands, driven by an unyielding missionary spirit to proclaim the name of Christ to the farthest reaches of the Earth.

Indeed, the saints, those luminaries who have indelibly shaped the contours of the Christian ethos, stand as towering exemplars of audacity in the face of adversity and pessimism.

Consider the intrepid journey of St. Francis Xavier, traversing continents to spread the Gospel, forsaking a life of privilege for the service of humanity. Ponder the selfless dedication of St. Damien of Molokai, whose withered hand bore witness to his unwavering commitment to the afflicted. Think of the radical simplicity of St. Francis of Assisi, who embraced poverty in his quest to rebuild the Church. And who can overlook the courageous footsteps of St. Teresa of Calcutta and her Missionaries of Charity, treading fearlessly into the most perilous corners of the world to offer solace to the suffering?

In the tapestry of Christian history, we find countless examples of individuals who embraced risk as an essential component of their faith journey. Consider the early Desert Fathers and mothers who abandoned the comforts of civilization to seek God in the solitude of the wilderness. Their radical choice to embrace the uncertainties of the desert landscape reflects a profound trust in Divine Providence and a willingness to confront the unknown. Likewise, the martyrs of the early Church, who faced persecution and death rather than renounce their faith, embody the courageous spirit of adventure that distinguishes authentic discipleship. Their steadfast commitment to Christ in the face of mortal danger challenges us to reevaluate our willingness to take risks for the sake of the Gospel.

Moreover, the narrative of risk in the Christian tradition extends beyond individual acts of heroism to encompass collective endeavors that have shaped the course of history. The monastic movement, for example, emerged as a radical response to the decadence and materialism of society, beckoning men and women to forsake worldly security in pursuit of a deeper spiritual reality.

Through their commitment to poverty, chastity and obedience, the monks and nuns of antiquity embraced a lifestyle characterized by profound simplicity and reliance on Divine Providence. Their willingness to embark on this communal adventure of faith not only transformed their own lives but also left an indelible mark on the broader culture, inspiring countless souls to follow in their footsteps and seek God above all else.

As Bishop Robert Barron poignantly remarked in his recent dialogue with D.C. Schindler, “The Christian religion is not primarily about safety. The Crucified Christ's paramount virtue is love, not safety. For the Christian soul, the call to adventure in mission holds primacy.”

In the evocative canvas of the recent movie Cabrini, the theme of adventure and unwavering trust in the Divine orchestrates a riveting dance, juxtaposed against the backdrop of bureaucratic apprehension. Archbishop Michael Corrigan of New York City emerges as a symbol of caution, a functionary ensnared in the labyrinth of safety protocols and risk mitigation strategies, while the indomitable spirit of Mother Frances Cabrini surges forth, unshackled by fear or timidity. Amid this clash of ideologies, Mother Cabrini’s words resonate with prophetic clarity: “Either we are bold, or we perish.”

This spirit of derring-do should propel us to embrace discomfort and occasionally take substantial risks. By stepping outside of our comfort zones and confronting the unknown, we not only expand our horizons but also contribute to the collective advancement of humanity.

As Martin Luther King Jr. said to his followers in the Civil Rights Movement, “Faith is taking the first step even when you don’t see the whole staircase.” Whether it means departing from a secure job, relocating to unfamiliar territory, expanding your family and opening your heart to another child, or disrupting a comfortable routine to aid the less fortunate, now is the moment to challenge the status quo and live with courage. Reflecting on the iconic scene from the original Star Trek series where Captain Kirk bellows out, “Risk is our business. That’s what the starship is all about. That’s why we’re aboard her,” underscores the ethos of embracing risk and venturing boldly into the unknown.

As we journey through Ordinary Time, the Catholic Church is wisely challenging us to rediscover the spirit of risk and adventure that was a hallmark of the earliest Christian apologists and those saints who have changed the world up and down the centuries. The Christian call beckons us to transcend the confines of safety and embark on a daring odyssey of service and evangelization. For in the crucible of risk and adventure, we discover the true essence of our calling — to boldly proclaim the Gospel, to embrace the unknown with unwavering trust, and to navigate the tumultuous seas of life with the fearlessness befitting heirs of a Crucified King.