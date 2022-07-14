A Mysterious Visitor Brings Last Meal, Beautiful Mexican Madonna Associated with Cures, and More Great Links!
The Best In Catholic Blogging
A Mysterious Visitor Brings Last Meal – Patti Maguire Armstrong
Beautiful Mexican Madonna Associated with Cures – Mary at Madonnas of Mexico
Canonization Process Opens to Declare FOCUS Missionary Saint – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia
Cross Remains Standing After Fire Destroys Wise County, Texas, Church – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report
Candlesticks from the Basilica of the Annunciation in Nazareth – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal
Cultivating A Sense of Presence – Michael Sandifer at Catholic Stand
Rumors and Conclaves: Expect the Unexpected – Christopher R. Altieri at The Catholic World Report
Taking the Widow’s Mite – Michael Warren Davis at Crisis Magazine
For the Fallen Away: The Line between Charity and Cowardice – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture
Slope Slipped: The Normalization of Polyamory – Eamonn Clark, S.T.L., at Christian Renaissance Movement
Lust – Father Christopher Pietraszko at Missio Dei
Saint Francis: Patron Saint of Lace-Makers – Father John Zuhlsdorf at Fr. Z’s Blog
Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit
- Keywords:
- The Best in Catholic Blogging