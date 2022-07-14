Support the register

A Mysterious Visitor Brings Last Meal, Beautiful Mexican Madonna Associated with Cures, and More Great Links!

Hospital Food in Japan Photo
Hospital Food in Japan Photo
A Mysterious Visitor Brings Last Meal – Patti Maguire Armstrong

Beautiful Mexican Madonna Associated with Cures – Mary at Madonnas of Mexico

Canonization Process Opens to Declare FOCUS Missionary Saint – Philip Kosloski at Aleteia

Cross Remains Standing After Fire Destroys Wise County, Texas, Church – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Candlesticks from the Basilica of the Annunciation in Nazareth – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Cultivating A Sense of Presence – Michael Sandifer at Catholic Stand

Rumors and Conclaves: Expect the Unexpected – Christopher R. Altieri at The Catholic World Report

Taking the Widow’s Mite – Michael Warren Davis at Crisis Magazine

For the Fallen Away: The Line between Charity and Cowardice – Jeffrey A. Mirus, Ph.D., at Catholic Culture

Slope Slipped: The Normalization of Polyamory – Eamonn Clark, S.T.L., at Christian Renaissance Movement

Lust – Father Christopher Pietraszko at Missio Dei

Saint Francis: Patron Saint of Lace-Makers – Father John Zuhlsdorf at Fr. Z’s Blog

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

