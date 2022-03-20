Support the register

A Bad Pope Gets Elected and Then Causes the Reformation, Chesterton and the Millennial Nun, and More Great Links

A Bad Pope Gets Elected ... and Then Causes the Reformation – Matt @ The Popecast at Today in Papal History +1

Chesterton and the Millennial Nun – Maggie Garnett at The Lamp Magazine +1

Pakistani Who Died Saving Catholics From Suicide Bomber Named Servant of God – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

The Organic Development of the Shape of the Chasuble – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Saint Joseph the Resourceful Man of God – Thomas McKenna at Catholic Stand

The Ukraine Mess – Father Jerry J. Pokorsky at Catholic World Report

Have America and Russia Switched Roles Since the 1980s? – Father David Nix at Pilgrim Priest

Faith and Safety: Balancing Faith and Reason? – Rory Fox at Catholic Stand

A DC Restaurant Barred Pro-Lifers; Why That Shouldn’t Shock Us - David Mills at Our Sunday Visitor

Exorcist Diary: Our Powerful Intercessors – Monsignor Stephen Rossetti at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Ratzinger and the Limits of Papal Power Over the Liturgy - Ælianus at A Scottish Catholic Blog

Season of Giving: Cardinal Wuerl Reportedly Donates Balance of $2 Million Fund - The Pillar

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

