A Bad Pope Gets Elected and Then Causes the Reformation, Chesterton and the Millennial Nun, and More Great Links

The Best In Catholic Blogging

A Bad Pope Gets Elected ... and Then Causes the Reformation – Matt @ The Popecast at Today in Papal History +1

Chesterton and the Millennial Nun – Maggie Garnett at The Lamp Magazine +1

Pakistani Who Died Saving Catholics From Suicide Bomber Named Servant of God – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

The Organic Development of the Shape of the Chasuble – Shawn R. Tribe at Liturgical Arts Journal

Saint Joseph the Resourceful Man of God – Thomas McKenna at Catholic Stand

The Ukraine Mess – Father Jerry J. Pokorsky at Catholic World Report

Have America and Russia Switched Roles Since the 1980s? – Father David Nix at Pilgrim Priest

Faith and Safety: Balancing Faith and Reason? – Rory Fox at Catholic Stand

A DC Restaurant Barred Pro-Lifers; Why That Shouldn’t Shock Us - David Mills at Our Sunday Visitor

Exorcist Diary: Our Powerful Intercessors – Monsignor Stephen Rossetti at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Ratzinger and the Limits of Papal Power Over the Liturgy - Ælianus at A Scottish Catholic Blog

Season of Giving: Cardinal Wuerl Reportedly Donates Balance of $2 Million Fund - The Pillar

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit