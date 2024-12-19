5 Ways to Maximize Your Generosity, Even When Money Is Tight

Scripture and stories of the saints show, time and time again, that God loves a generous heart. In 1 Kings 17, the widow uses the last of her flour and oil to make bread for Elijah, and she’s rewarded with an endless supply of both. In John 6, a boy gave his five loaves and two fish, which Jesus multiplied to feed a multitude, and there were 12 baskets of leftovers.

And then there’s St. Isidore the Farmer: While working long days in the fields, he would often give away most of his packed lunch, and, later, he would bring home hungry workers who had nothing to eat. His wife, Maria, knowing her husband was prone to doing this, would make extra soup to share. On at least one occasion, she was sure they were going to run out. Tradition holds that Isidore assured her there was plenty, and, miraculously, there was enough soup to feed all the guests.

We’re all called to be generous with the gifts God has given us. However, when money is tight and when there are so many people in need, it’s easy to feel discouraged.

Here are five ways you can still be generous, not only this season, but throughout the year:



1. Make a plan for giving. In a previous blog, I mentioned the importance of a budget, which is helpful not just for gift giving, but also almsgiving.

Knowing how much money you plan to donate this season helps you give confidently, whether that be to a meal train, a fundraiser, a giving tree, or end-of-year charitable giving. When you reach that limit, you can rest assured you gave as you planned.

2. Shop sales and use coupons. Stretch your dollar by shopping smarter. I’ve recently discovered low-key “extreme couponing,” using sales, store rewards and manufacturer coupons to pay pennies for personal-care items and even scoring items for free. Shelters and charities always need toothbrushes, toothpaste, razors, feminine-care items, shampoos, etc. I’ve been able to save hundreds of dollars just by getting a few extra items whenever I enter a drugstore. It all adds up!

3. Look for clearance and end-of-season sales. If you’ve ever looked at the “giving trees” at your parish, you’ll notice they’re usually asking for the same items year after year: coats, hats and gloves, pajamas, diapers, and so on.

Watch the clearance section throughout the year and buy items as you find them. Then, instead of paying full-price in December, you already have new-with-tags items ready.

4. Set aside money for next year. Some families choose to set aside money each month for Christmas presents (which is awesome!). Apply this to charitable giving, and when December rolls around, you’ll have a lump sum ready to bless others. Pray about this monthly dollar amount and set it aside in a safe place in your home or a high-yield savings account.

5. Give your time or resources you already have. Let’s face it: Times are hard. You might not be in a position to give money, but the corporal and spiritual works of mercy offer a framework for generosity, like:

Donating pantry items, toiletries or gently used baby items to local charities;

Bringing extra Christmas cards to a nursing home and caroling for the residents;

Making a meal for a family who needs it;

Having Holy Mass offered for the soul of someone who is sick or has died and other prayer intentions.

What would you add to the list?

As you’re striving to be more generous, I hope you’ll find gratitude welling up in your soul. God has given us so much, hasn’t he? As we remember his coming to us as a poor, little child with no bed on which to lay, let us give our best to those in need now, because Jesus told us, “Amen, Amen, I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for Me” (Matthew 25:40).