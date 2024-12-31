5 Habits to Kick in 2025 — and What to Do Instead

While the rest of the world prepares to start fresh in 2025, pledges to eat better, exercise and read more books often get the limelight.

However, I’d like to encourage my fellow Christians to take an honest look at behaviors and actions that not only hurt ourselves, but others too.

Here are five habits we all ought to ditch in 2025, with compelling reasons to do so:



1. Spending too much time on our phones; a recent study reported that adults typically spend more than 4.5 hours on their phone daily.



Why is it destructive? It takes time away from our families, decreases productivity (arguably, stealing wages), impacts relationships, and is a bad witness to our children. Additionally, using phones while driving can cause accidents, property damage or death.



What to do: There are many apps and strategies to combat excessive phone usage. Utilize these for accountability, or make a commitment to put your phone away during certain hours. Your life will be better without it.



2. Being perpetually late; I get it. I’m a mom of four, and I’ve made plenty of excuses for tardiness.



Why is it destructive? There are legitimate reasons for occasionally running late, but chronic tardiness can be a sin against charity because it disrespects others’ schedules, costs company time, is disruptive (like during Mass), and, in some cases causes other people to be late. “Running late” can even be an occasion of sin through speeding or driving recklessly.



What to do: Admit it takes longer than expected to get from one place to another, and add buffer time to your schedule. In my case, I know I need at least 15 extra minutes to get out the door with four kids. Strive to be early, and you won’t arrive frazzled!





3. Frequently “flaking,” the habit of canceling plans at the last minute.

Why is it destructive? When we repeatedly back out of plans, we demonstrate a lack of regard for others. People lose confidence in our reliability and are less likely to reach out in the future.

What to do: Don’t commit unless you are sure you can follow through and honor your word. If you recognize you have flaky tendencies, do some interior work to get to the root cause: Am I too busy or overcommitted? Did I agree to attend because of guilt? Am I canceling because something “better” came along? Confront this habit honestly and humbly, and resolve to change.





4. Not having a budget, schedule, and meal plan. Money is already a sore spot for couples, with as many as 34% of adults in relationships citing it as a trigger for fights. Studies have shown that humans, especially kids, thrive with routines. And meal plans are a fruit of good budgeting and scheduling. However, someone who isn’t in the habit of doing any of the three might not see the immediate problem.

Why is it destructive? Let me be clear: Not having this triad of organization is not a sin! However, lack of planning perpetuates bad habits and poor outcomes, like tardiness, missed commitments, impulse spending, food waste, etc. It can cause arguments among spouses and deprive children of stability.

What to do: There’s no need to overcomplicate things. Reddit users have mixed opinions on whether or not AI is helpful, but our family uses a synced Google calendar for work schedules and activities and a good old-fashioned, pen-and-paper method to manage daily tasks like schooling, errands, meals and daily Mass, and we include the prayer intention for the day too. Find a system that works for you, and stick to it.





5. Neglecting prayer and time due to God; God made us to know, love and serve him in this world so we can be happy with him forever in heaven. When our days are crammed with work, school, extracurriculars and other busy-ness, how much time is there for God?

Why is it destructive? A properly ordered day has a balance of work, rest and recreation, and prayer. When we’re “too busy,” usually our prayer lives take the hit. As a result, we deliberately rob God of the time and attention he deserves. We’re also robbing ourselves and our families of the graces from praying together and receiving the sacraments frequently.

What to do: Let this be the year you turn your heart and mind back to God! No matter how busy you are, it is possible to reorient your life toward God. My husband and I show you how in The Prayer Book for Tired Parents: Practical Ways to Grow in Love of God and Get Your Family to Heaven, published by EWTN. Discover realistic ways to put God first, develop concrete habits of prayer, and cultivate God’s peace in your home. That’s a resolution worth making in 2025!