A Catholic Guide to New Year’s Resolutions: 5 Doable Ideas

Trying to make proposals that are Christ-centered and practical? These spiritual goals can be set with confidence for a faith-filled 2025.

The new year is in full swing — and many use this time of year to set resolutions. However, it can be hard for a Catholic to make goals that are both practicable and conducive to spiritual growth.

Setting resolutions as a Catholic does not have to be challenging — aim to make goals that are both practical and faith-centered. Here are five goals that will help you keep Christ in the center of your daily life.

1. Doing Daily Spiritual Meditations

Starting your day by doing a spiritual meditation is one of the best ways to keep Jesus in the center of your life. There are many benefits of doing daily spiritual meditation, and some include finding a sense of internal stillness and peace, experiencing a calmer mind, and growing in your spiritual life. I find that meditating on the readings for the day and reading about the day’s saint sets me up for a faith-filled day where I can honor Christ.

2. Joining a Bible Study

By getting involved in a Bible study group, you can experience an uplifting support group, a community of faithful individuals, and opportunities of service to your church. Most Bible studies focus on a book of the Bible or a specific Scripture reading to read for the week, and then the group meets the next week to discuss their insights more in depth. Bible studies serve as a great way to learn more about your faith and your community and to grow closer to Christ.

3. Seeking Spiritual Direction

Receiving guidance from a trusted Catholic adviser, whether a priest, religious or layperson, is one of the best ways to navigate your spiritual life, to examine your actions, and to grow as a Catholic. Finding someone you trust and feel comfortable sharing your thoughts with can significantly help you grow in practicing the virtues.

4. Praying the Rosary

It can be hard to “fit in” a time to pray the Rosary. But by praying this Marian prayer, you receive many graces, for getting to know Jesus’ Mother better will help you get to grow closer to her Son. By honoring Mary, we deepen our faith. Plan a daily time that works for you, and make your rosary accessible in order to make it easier to pray daily.

5. Attending Daily Mass

Setting aside time to see Jesus daily and worship him is a blessed goal to set. By attending Mass daily instead of simply weekly on Sundays, we are able to receive more grace, more readily detach ourselves from sin and grow in holiness, which should always be our aim.