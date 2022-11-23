Support the register

3 Important Devotions to Combat the Evil of Our Times, 5 Sacramentals Every Catholic Needs to Live a Holy Life, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Devotions Candlight Candles Photo
Devotions Candlight Candles Photo (photo: Tito Edwards / S. Hermann and F. Richter from Pixabay / CC BY-NC-SA 4.0)
Tito Edwards Blogs

Three Important Devotions to Combat the Evil of Our Times - Catholic365

The 5 Sacramentals Every Catholic Needs to Live a Holy Life – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

Who Says the Mass is a Sacrifice? Scripture and the Fathers, That’s Who! – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

The Maternity of Consecrated Life – Christina M. Sorrentino at Ignitum Today

2 East Coast Catholic colleges are Building Up New Nursing Programs – Joseph R. LaPlante at Our Sunday Visitor

Be Prepared: Our Time Is Short – John Kubasak at Catholic Stand

World Cup Fever? Qatar’s Christians are More Likely to Follow Cricket – Filipe D’Avillez at The Pillar

How Protestant Theology Boosted American Slavery – Don Johnson at Catholic Answers Magazine

“Green” Landscape Planned for Rebuilt Notre-Dame in Paris – John Burger at Aleteia

Regime Claims “Climate Change” Worse Than Cancer – William M. Briggs, Ph.D., at Statistician to the Stars!

Cardinal Paglia Opens up the Debate on Contraception and Redefines “Pro-Life” – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Synodality, an Exercise in Misreading John Henry Newman and Lumen Gentium – Gavin Ashenden

For More Outstanding Catholic News Links, Click Here – Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

