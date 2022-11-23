3 Important Devotions to Combat the Evil of Our Times, 5 Sacramentals Every Catholic Needs to Live a Holy Life, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

The 5 Sacramentals Every Catholic Needs to Live a Holy Life – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP

Who Says the Mass is a Sacrifice? Scripture and the Fathers, That’s Who! – Steve Ray at Defenders of the Catholic Faith

The Maternity of Consecrated Life – Christina M. Sorrentino at Ignitum Today

2 East Coast Catholic colleges are Building Up New Nursing Programs – Joseph R. LaPlante at Our Sunday Visitor

Be Prepared: Our Time Is Short – John Kubasak at Catholic Stand

World Cup Fever? Qatar’s Christians are More Likely to Follow Cricket – Filipe D’Avillez at The Pillar

How Protestant Theology Boosted American Slavery – Don Johnson at Catholic Answers Magazine

“Green” Landscape Planned for Rebuilt Notre-Dame in Paris – John Burger at Aleteia

Regime Claims “Climate Change” Worse Than Cancer – William M. Briggs, Ph.D., at Statistician to the Stars!

Cardinal Paglia Opens up the Debate on Contraception and Redefines “Pro-Life” – Matthew Archbold at Creative Minority Report

Synodality, an Exercise in Misreading John Henry Newman and Lumen Gentium – Gavin Ashenden

