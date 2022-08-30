10 Hilarious Ecumenical Memes, Enjoy Being a Loser, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Catholic vs. Orthodox vs. Protestant: How to Tell Difference, in 10 Hilarious Memes – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP +1

Enjoy being a Loser, Christian – David Mills at Our Sunday Visitor +1

A Ladder to Heaven: The Carthusian Monastery of Escaladei – Daniel Esparza at Aleteia

Irish Catholic Monks Invented Spacing Between Words – George Ryan at uCatholic

The Paradox Of Pain – Elizabeth A. Mitchell at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Offer Up Your Fear – Joshua Nelson at Catholic Exchange

Manners: One Major Reason Why – John Cuddeback, Ph.D., at LifeCraft

Abortion as Self-Love – Tom Collingwood at Catholic Stand

Sacristy Art: the Custom of Denoting "Titulus Ecclesiae" and "Nomen Ordinarii" – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Hard Times: With Christ and Community – Masha Goepel at Catholic Stand

Not Shocking: Young Catholics Choosing Promiscuity - David L. Gray

“Si Vis Pacem Para Bellum!” Traditional Catholic Activism? Possible? Necessary? – Fr. Z’s Blog

Bishop Barron’s Burning Question About Elijah - John M. Grondelski, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit