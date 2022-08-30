Support the register

10 Hilarious Ecumenical Memes, Enjoy Being a Loser, and More Great Links!

The Best In Catholic Blogging

Catholic vs. Orthodox vs. Protestant: How to Tell Difference, in 10 Hilarious Memes – Jacqueline Burkepile at ChurchPOP +1

Enjoy being a Loser, Christian – David Mills at Our Sunday Visitor +1

A Ladder to Heaven: The Carthusian Monastery of Escaladei – Daniel Esparza at Aleteia

Irish Catholic Monks Invented Spacing Between Words – George Ryan at uCatholic

The Paradox Of Pain – Elizabeth A. Mitchell at Catholic Spiritual Direction

Offer Up Your Fear – Joshua Nelson at Catholic Exchange

Manners: One Major Reason Why – John Cuddeback, Ph.D., at LifeCraft

Abortion as Self-Love – Tom Collingwood at Catholic Stand

Sacristy Art: the Custom of Denoting "Titulus Ecclesiae" and "Nomen Ordinarii" – John Paul Sonnen at Liturgical Arts Journal

Hard Times: With Christ and Community – Masha Goepel at Catholic Stand

Not Shocking: Young Catholics Choosing Promiscuity - David L. Gray

“Si Vis Pacem Para Bellum!” Traditional Catholic Activism? Possible? Necessary? – Fr. Z’s Blog

Bishop Barron’s Burning Question About Elijah - John M. Grondelski, Ph.D., at Crisis Magazine

Want More Great Catholic News Links? Click Here! - Tito Edwards at Big Pulpit

Tito Edwards

Tito Edwards Tito Edwards manages Catholic websites for the new evangelization that Pope John Paul II and then Pope Benedict XVI asked for in the third millennium. After a lifetime of living a nominal Catholic life, he reverted completely to his childhood faith that began on the eve of the funeral of Pope John Paul II. He publishes Big Pulpit, Catholic Stand, Ignitum Today, and The American Catholic.

