The Best Christmas — Past, Present and Future

Are you set to have the Best Christmas Ever? Even better, do you hope to give a gift that helps someone else have the Best Christmas Ever? Register staff writer Peter Jesserer Smith brings us a heartwarming story of how one parish in Minnesota generously helped a family and a community do just that. And we also look to Charles Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’ to learn the importance of Christmas Past, Present and Future. Register Columnist John Grondelski guides us through this lesson.