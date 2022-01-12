Review of 2021 Prolife and International News

As we look at 2021 in the rearview mirror one image continues to stand out: the powerful perseverance of the prolife movement. With the Mississippi 15-week abortion ban before the Supreme Court and the Texas heartbeat law facing opposition from the federal government, we saw what the pro-life movement is made of. And the story isn’t over — 2022 will continue to see the shift in the abortion policy landscape. Lauretta Brown joins us with a perspective on where we’ve been and where we’re going. Then we have an Editors’ Corner reflecting on international and other national highlights of 2021 as we continue our year in review coverage.