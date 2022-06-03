Support the register

National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/audio/religious-freedom-matters-s4e5

Print issue
Subscribe to our Print Edition
Rebecca Shah (l) and Ambassador Sam Brownback
Rebecca Shah (l) and Ambassador Sam Brownback (photo: Georgetown University / U.S. Department of State)

Ambassador Sam Brownback and Rebecca Shah (Season 4 — Ep. 5)

Our guests on this episode of Religious Freedom Matters are Sam Brownback, a former U.S. senator and Kansas governor who served as the U.S. Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom from 2018 to 2021, and Rebecca Shah, principal investigator for the Religion and Economic Empowerment Project (REEP) and a senior fellow at the Archbridge Institute.

Andrea Picciotti-Bayer Audio

“This is unbelievable to me—  that they would arrest a 90-year-old cardinal in Hong Kong, who is one of the most known figures throughout Hong Kong and the world on Chinese oppression. And they boldly and with great gall just arrest him? This to me really harkens back to the early Nazi moves against the Jews.” —Ambassador Sam Brownback on Cardinal Joseph Zen of Hong Kong

“The lesson we take as Indians is, even though we face persecution, even though we may face martyrdom, even though we may face tremendous constraints and restrictions, the Church will grow, because that is the beauty of the faith.” —Rebecca Shah on the Catholic faith in India

Jacopo Vignali, “Pentecost,” 1648

Pentecost Sunday and the New Cardinals (June 4)

Happy Birthday, Church! Pentecost Sunday is here. And given current events, there is a need now more than ever to celebrate the Holy Spirit’s constant presence in the Catholic Church. To help us prepare for Pentecost we’ve invite Scripture Scholar John Bergsma back to Register Radio. And then, we catch up with Edward Pentin with insights on the new cardinals.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio
Bishop Clemens August Graf von Galen, “the Lion of Münster,” was beatified in 2005 for breaking the silence of the German episcopate and “weaponizing” his homilies against the Nazis before and during World War II.

What Are They So Afraid Of?

Until the issue of Holy Communion for pro-abortion politicians gets resolved, the faithful are left to wonder if the Church is entirely serious about upholding the truth of her teaching.

Regis Martin Blogs

Trending

Subscription Options

  • Subscriber Service CenterAlready a subscriber? Renew or manage your subscription here.

  • SubscribeStart your Register subscription today.

    Subscribe Now

  • Sign up for 6 Free IssuesTry us out with a free trial subscription.

    Order Now

  • Give a Gift SubscriptionBless friends, family or clergy with a gift of the Register.

    Order Now

  • Order Bulk SubscriptionsGet a discount on 6 or more copies sent to your parish, organization or school.

    Order Now

  • Sign-up for E-NewsletterGet Register Updates sent daily or weeklyto your inbox.

    Sign Up