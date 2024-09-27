Synod Set to Start/ Supreme Court Cases to Watch/ Recommended Movies

The U.S. bishops have just concluded their annual fall assembly in Baltimore where Synod on Synodality and the US elections gave the bishops much to talk about. The Register’s editor in chief Shannon Mullen and senior editor Jonathan Liedl bring us a recap of important takeaways. Then, we turn to again to teasing out the 2024 election results. This time we talk about how President-elect Trump is already laying the groundwork for his administration as the Democrats grapple with big losses.