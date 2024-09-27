Support the register

The Synod on Synodality opens with Mass in St. Peter’s Square on Oct. 4, 2023. (photo: Daniel Ibáñez/EWTN News)

Synod Set to Start/ Supreme Court Cases to Watch/ Recommended Movies

The Synod on Synodality part 2 at the Vatican starts in a matter of days. The Register’s Jonathan Liedl gives a preview of what we can expect from the synod discussions. Then we get a look at two cases worth watching as the Supreme Court term begins. Register columnist Andrea Picciotti Bayer brings us analysis. Finally, we get a little levity from the big screen. Register staff writer Joseph Pronechen reviews a few films that can help us lift our minds to higher things.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio
The U.S. bishops gather in Baltimore on Nov. 12, 2024, for their fall plenary assembly.

US Bishops, Trump and Pope Francis/ Groundwork of a New Administration

The U.S. bishops have just concluded their annual fall assembly in Baltimore where Synod on Synodality and the US elections gave the bishops much to talk about. The Register’s editor in chief Shannon Mullen and senior editor Jonathan Liedl bring us a recap of important takeaways. Then, we turn to again to teasing out the 2024 election results. This time we talk about how President-elect Trump is already laying the groundwork for his administration as the Democrats grapple with big losses.

Matthew Bunson, Jeanette De Melo Register Radio
LONDON, UK - DECEMBER 18TH 2017: The Elephant symbol of the Republican Party and the Donkey symbol of the Democratic Party, with the American flag behind, on 18th December 2017.

Election Day Closes In/ Final Report Isn’t the Synod’s End

As U.S. Election Day nears, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are making their last pitches to voters. We examine their final messaging as well as their outreach to Catholics throughout this campaign season with a report from Register staff writer Peter Laffin. But first we get insights into the final report of the Synod on Synodality that ended last weekend at the Vatican. Register senior editor Jonathan Liedl provides his analysis

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

