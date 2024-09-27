Synod Set to Start/ Supreme Court Cases to Watch/ Recommended Movies
The Synod on Synodality part 2 at the Vatican starts in a matter of days. The Register’s Jonathan Liedl gives a preview of what we can expect from the synod discussions. Then we get a look at two cases worth watching as the Supreme Court term begins. Register columnist Andrea Picciotti Bayer brings us analysis. Finally, we get a little levity from the big screen. Register staff writer Joseph Pronechen reviews a few films that can help us lift our minds to higher things.