AI and Catholic Colleges, and the Pope in Mongolia (Sept. 9)

The ‘Pope of the Peripheries’ makes history in Mongolia. Catholic News Agency’s Courtney Mares traveled in the papal press corps during first-ever papal visit to the north-central Asian country. She joins us now with her traveler’s diary notes. Then we look at AI on College campuses: How are Catholic colleges and universities handling this new moment of artificial intelligence? There’s no one-size-fits-all answer. Register writer Matthew McDonald gives us perspectives from the field.

