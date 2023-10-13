Support the register

Hamas fires a large number of rockets toward Israel Oct. 7 in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
Hamas fires a large number of rockets toward Israel Oct. 7 in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. (photo: Anas-Mohammed / Shutterstock)

War-Torn Israel and Blessed Carlo Acutis (Oct. 14)

After the Islamist terrorist group Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel, Israel is at war. The U.S. government has condemned Hamas’ attack. Pope Francis and other Catholic leaders throughout the world have condemned terrorism and violence and are calling for prayer and fasting for peace. Long-time Register contributor, Michele Chabin joins us on Register Radio with perspectives from the ground in Israel. Then we turn to the Eucharist, our source of hope, and an Italian teenager who was completely devoted to making our Lord in the Blessed Sacrament known to a world in need. We talk with Register contributor Sabrina Ferrisi about Blessed Carlo Acutis.

Israel unleashes an attack in the northern Gaza Strip on Oct. 12 in Gaza City, Gaza.

Israel Urges Civilians in Northern Gaza to Evacuate

The warnings on Friday came as Israel was deploying huge numbers of troops and equipment along the Gaza border in what is projected to be a massive ground engagement against Hamas in retaliation for the group’s attack on Israel.

Daniel Payne/CNA World

