National Catholic Register News

A girl colors on a sign as adults around her take part in a pro-abortion Mothers Day demonstration outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Sunday in Washington, DC. The building, currently surrounded by a temporary fence, has been the site of abortion-rights and anti-abortion activist demonstrations since the leaked draft of the Court’s potential decision to overturn Roe v. Wade nearly one week ago. (photo: Bonnie Cash / Getty Images)

The SCOTUS Leak on Roe v. Wade (May 7)

The leaked draft of the Supreme Court’s majority opinion in the Dobbs case — a decision that could bring an end to the abortion regime of Roe v. Wade — has caused a political and media firestorm. What was behind the unprecedented leak, what is actually written in the opinion, and what might lie ahead for the highest court? EWTN legal analyst Andrea Picciotti-Bayer gives her insights into this blockbuster news. And then, we discuss with Register staff writer Peter Jesserer Smith the challenges the pro-life movement faces in a post-Roe landscape. And we honor the memory of Vicki Thorn, the founder of Project Rachel.

Pro-lifers give prayerful witness outside of the Basilica of St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral as pro-abortion activists gathered May 7 in New York City.

Updates on Mother’s Day Threats: New Incidents Reported

On Sunday, Mass in Los Angeles was disrupted, and over the weekend pro-life organizations were targeted. On Saturday, pro-abortion activists blocked the entrance of Old St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Lower Manhattan in New York City. A pro-life contingent made their presence known amid the protest.

