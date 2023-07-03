Catholics in the American Revolution and an Update on Bishop Strickland (July 1)

Happy Fourth of July! As we prepare for Independence Day, let’s do some trivia on Catholic connections in the American Revolution. Register writer Joseph Pronechen has the facts about some of the unsung Catholic heroes who made their mark at our nation’s beginnings. But first we look at important Church news in the U.S. this week: Register Editor-in-Chief Shannon Mullen discusses the Vatican’s apostolic visitation of Bishop Joseph Strickland of Tyler, Texas.