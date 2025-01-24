A Fragile Calm in the Middle East/ Trump’s Historic Return/ Conversion of Heart on Roe

A ceasefire began Jan. 19 between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas in Gaza after 15 months of fighting. We bring you analysis of the latest developments in this tenuously calm moment in the Middle East. Then we discuss the historical highlights of President Donald Trump’s first week back at the White House. And finally, we remember the anniversary of Roe v. Wade as we reflect on the ongoing quest to changes hearts and laws in favor of unborn human life.