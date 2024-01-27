Support the register

Hell Is Real (Jan. 27)

Pope Francis recently called on the international community to ban surrogate pregnancy. His words are a welcome source of support for pro-life advocates in Michigan, which is about to become ‘one of the most surrogacy-friendly jurisdictions in the world.’ That’s what Genevieve Marnon, legislative director of Right to Life of Michigan, told the Register. Genevieve joins us today. But first, we turn to another topic Pope Francis recently talked about, and one that most of us don’t like to think about: the reality of Hell. Father Jeffery Kirby joins us now.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

