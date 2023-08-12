WYD Pilgrims Takeaways, and Barbie Makes You Think (Aug. 12)

World Youth Day surpassed expectations last week with 1.5 million pilgrims joining Pope Francis for the closing Mass Aug. 6 in Lisbon. Blogger and WYD pilgrim Kevin McCartney and Father Sean Conroy join us now to talk about their experience. Then we turn to another summer blockbuster — ‘Barbie,’ which made history as the first film solely directed by a woman to surpass $1 billion in global box office sales. Register writer Meghan Schultz offers her take on the film.