National Catholic Register News https://www.ncregister.com/audio/register-radio-august-12-2023-1zyov7pj

Advertising for the Warner Bros. Pictures Barbie film appears in Times Square in New York.
Advertising for the Warner Bros. Pictures Barbie film appears in Times Square in New York. (photo: rblfmr / Shutterstock)

WYD Pilgrims Takeaways, and Barbie Makes You Think (Aug. 12)

World Youth Day surpassed expectations last week with 1.5 million pilgrims joining Pope Francis for the closing Mass Aug. 6 in Lisbon. Blogger and WYD pilgrim Kevin McCartney and Father Sean Conroy join us now to talk about their experience. Then we turn to another summer blockbuster — ‘Barbie,’ which made history as the first film solely directed by a woman to surpass $1 billion in global box office sales. Register writer Meghan Schultz offers her take on the film.

