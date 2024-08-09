Support the register

Protesters in Venezuela, Aug. 3, 2024
Protesters in Venezuela, Aug. 3, 2024 (photo: Confidential Author, CC-BY-3.0 / Wikimedia Commons)

Remembering Iraqi Christians Post-ISIS/Examining Venezuela’s Election Crisis

Ten years after Islamic State, known as ISIS, invaded Iraq, the country’s Christians are still suffering. Iraqi journalist Rody Sher from EWTN News’ ACI Mena, joins us to remember the anniversary of the fall of Mosul and the driving of Christians from Iraq’s Ninevah Plains. Then, we turn to Venezuela, where tens of thousands of citizens have taken to the streets in protest after Nicolas Maduro claimed victory in the presidential elections late last month. Many countries including the United States are demanding the release of detailed poll data. Venezuelan journalist Andres Henriquez from EWTN News’ ACI Prensa gives us a report.

