Should Catholics identify as “feminists?” That was the question posed to a panel of some of the most prominent female Catholic thinkers at a recent conference. The conference’s organizer, Abigail Favale and Register senior editor Jonathan Liedl to tell us more. And, we are approaching the tenth anniversary of the deaths of the Ethiopian Martyrs at the hands of ISIS. We talk with Alberto Fernandez on the legacy of these martyrs for the faith.