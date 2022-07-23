Support the register

A billboard reads, ‘Welcome to California where abortion is safe and still legal’ on July 12 in Rancho Mirage, California. The billboard was paid for by Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest. The number of travelers from outside states seeking abortions increased 900% at Planned Parenthood clinics in San Bernardino and Orange counties the week following the Supreme Court’s decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health case.
A billboard reads, 'Welcome to California where abortion is safe and still legal' on July 12 in Rancho Mirage, California. The billboard was paid for by Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest. The number of travelers from outside states seeking abortions increased 900% at Planned Parenthood clinics in San Bernardino and Orange counties the week following the Supreme Court's decision in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health case. (photo: Mario Tama / Getty Images)

‘Pregnant Persons’ and State Abortion Laws

A month after the Supreme Court issued its decision in Dobbs, effectively sending the legalization of abortion back to each state to legislate, we take a look at what’s happened in the national abortion policy debate and what states to watch. Lauretta Brown, the Register national correspondent, will report. Then Senior Editor Joan Frawley Desmond discusses another intense topic: “pregnant person.” That’s right — not “pregnant women” but generic “pregnant persons.” How has the transgender movement and the pro-abortion movement conflicted over what it means to be a woman?

