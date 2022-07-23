‘Pregnant Persons’ and State Abortion Laws

A month after the Supreme Court issued its decision in Dobbs, effectively sending the legalization of abortion back to each state to legislate, we take a look at what’s happened in the national abortion policy debate and what states to watch. Lauretta Brown, the Register national correspondent, will report. Then Senior Editor Joan Frawley Desmond discusses another intense topic: “pregnant person.” That’s right — not “pregnant women” but generic “pregnant persons.” How has the transgender movement and the pro-abortion movement conflicted over what it means to be a woman?