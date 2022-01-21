Support the register

Catholics in France, and Pro-Life News (Jan. 22)

The Church in France has long been called the “eldest daughter of the Church,” but today there are challenges and crises for French Catholics in all directions. But there are also signs of hope and promise. This week on Register Radio we talk to Register Senior Editor Jonathan Liedl about his recent trip to France. And then, as the nation marks the anniversary of Roe v. Wade and the pro-life movement marches in Washington, DC, and around the country, we are joined by Lauretta Brown with an update on pro-life news and a look ahead to the Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs v. Jackson.

Jeanette De Melo Register Radio

